Yolanda McWilliams

Yolanda Sue McWilliams, age 68, of Tionesta, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Wiesbaden, Germany, daughter of the late Robert Francis and Carolyn (Constable) Harkless.
Alice M. Gates Godfrey, 94, of Pleasantville, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Timothy A. “Tim” Kapp, 60, of Seneca, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Frederick James “Fred” Dunlap, 57, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 evening at his residence of natural causes.
Beloved mother and grandmother Tracey L. Rembold, 57, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.
Ansel A. “Tony” Redfield, 69, of Oil City, passed away at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Bradford Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Derek G. Smith, 56, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Oil City, passed away at his home, unexpectedly of natural causes, on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
James C. Groner, 71, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Margaret Elizabeth “Maggie” Aaron, 81, of Crates, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021 at her home.
Cecil E. Smith Jr. passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021. Cecil was born on May 31, 1949, in Franklin, to Cecil and Patricia Smith.
Raymond Earl Hudson, 78, of Stoneboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Transitions Health Care, Autumn Grove, in Harrisville, after a long battle with complications of COVID-19.
Dora Ruth Mapes, 82, of Knox, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Francisca Milliron. She was born March 9, 1962, in Manila, Philippines. She passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home due to complications from COVID-19.
James L. “Jim” Conner, 54, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Christy Leigh Cresto, 33, of Export, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Magee-Womens Hospital in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Margaret Irene Brakeman, 72, of Franklin, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.
Jeffrey Lowell Bickel, 65, of Oil City, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, of complications from COVID-19.
Dr. Loren J. Prichard, age 78, of Harborcreek Township, passed away in the loving company of his family on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Gary Howard Force, 66, of Oil City, passed away with family by his side, at home, on Dec. 1, 2021.
Judy L. Lesko, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence. Judy had many roles — wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, coach, volunteer, cheerleader and friend to all.
Timothy Alan Bell, 65, of Shippenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, after a lengthy battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Donald “Doc” Lavely DMD, 82, died of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care facility in Clarion.
James “Jim” Conner, 54, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
James R. Disque, 68, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot.
Joseph G. Tighe, 85, of Homer City, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa.
Marvin Craig Hansen, 73, of Oil City, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside. He was born on Dec. 15, 1947, in Fresno, California, a son of Marvin L. and Shirley L. Lima Hansen. He married Carolyn Sue Wyant on June 4, 1967, who survives.
Conrad Gibbons Green was born in Franklin, on Oct. 25, 1936, to Richard and Alice Gibbons Green.
Alvin W. Beach, 91 of Polk, passed away at AHN Grove City on Dec. 4, 2021.
Andrew G. Mohney, 47, of Kittanning, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6:40 a.m. at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.
Rodney “Bruce” Forsythe, 67, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born on Jan. 12, 1954, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Claude and Mildred (Cox) Forsythe.
Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
David Charles Heckathorne, 63, a resident of Oil City died peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.
Clifford “Cliff” Spence, 76, of Oil City, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. His death was sudden and unexpected due to Covid-19 complications that presented in less than a week. He was exposed to Covid after his full vacc…
Crist Summerville, 69, of 388 E. State St., Knox, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Judy C. Swartzfager, 79, of Cochranton, died peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 1 2021, in her home.
Carol Lea Ruhlman, 80, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Cindy Jo Seigworth, 58, of Shippenville passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Matilda “Tillie” Sarah Nugent Beichner, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021, escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just passed a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923.
Julian A. Males, age 97, of New Bethlehem, joined his Lord and Savior, and his wife, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
James W. “Jim” McCloskey Sr., 73, of Fisher, passed away Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
