Yvonne C. Niemetz

Yvonne C. Niemetz

Yvonne C. Niemetz, 70, of Lucinda, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

Born on Jan. 16, 1953 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Francis F. and Catherine A. Schmader.

Donna G. Hart
Donna G. Hart

Donna G. Hart, 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Jerry McMurdy
Jerry McMurdy

Jerry McMurdy, 82, of Harrisville, died unexpectedly in a car accident the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

William E. 'Bill' Matesich
William E. 'Bill' Matesich

William E. “Bill” Matesich, 85, of Butler and Emlenton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at home early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 while in the company of his loving wife.

Rita C. Szymanski
Rita C. Szymanski

Rita C. Szymanski, 99, of Janeway St., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening (Feb. 19) at her residence.

David Alan Delp
David Alan Delp

David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, following an accident at his home.

Roger Lee Duck
Roger Lee Duck

Roger Lee Duck, 69, a longtime resident of 818 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully at noon Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

Ruth Ann Crawford
Ruth Ann Crawford

Ruth Ann Crawford, 80, of Oil City, passed away at her home Monday night, Feb. 20, 2023 of natural causes.

Lois Marie Miller
Lois Marie Miller

Lois Marie Miller of Strattanville passed from this life on the evening of Feb. 16, 2023 at the age of 96.

Susan (Soborowski) Hanna
Susan (Soborowski) Hanna

Susan (Soborowski) Hanna, age 60, of Oil City passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:10 a.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie, due to complications following a stroke.

Betty Shriver
Betty Shriver

Betty Shriver, 91, of Sebring, FL, formally of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 after a brief illness.

William W. Kapp
William W. Kapp

William W. Kapp, 91, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Leila S. Lynch Peth

Leila S. Lynch Peth, age 82 of Lamartine, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2023 at Premier Washington Health Care in Washington, Pa.

Mary Jane Bucholz
Mary Jane Bucholz

Mary Jane Bucholz, 76, formerly of Dempseytown, passed away Sunday Feb. 19, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.

Barbara Shreffler
Barbara Shreffler

Barbara (Bobbie) Louise (Neeley) Shreffler, 95, formerly of Homestead Campus in Gerry, NY went home to her Lord, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at WCA Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Gregory D. Collins
Gregory D. Collins

Gregory D. Collins, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.

Arthur 'Bud' Harman
Arthur 'Bud' Harman

Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on Feb. 16, 2023.

Albert A. Jacks
Albert A. Jacks

Albert “Al” A. Jacks, aged 87, passed away peacefully at his Clarion home on Feb. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey M. Crawford service set

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.

Alice Marie Askins
Alice Marie Askins

Alice Marie Askins, 91, of Rocky Grove, was surrounded by her grandchildren as she passed on to a better place on Feb. 18, 2023.

James Allen Rex
James Allen Rex

James Allen Rex, 55, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 17, 2023 following an extended illness.

Neil S. "Dusty" Kurschinske

Neil S. “Dusty” Kurschinske, 71, of Seneca, died early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, following an illness.

Margaret Proano
Margaret Proano

Margaret Proano, 57, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Floyd J. Baughman
Floyd J. Baughman

Floyd J. Baughman, 76, of Oil City, died Thursday Feb. 16, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.

Phyllis L. Davis
Phyllis L. Davis

Phyllis L. Davis, 88, of Oil City, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023.

Helen Marie King
Helen Marie King

Helen Marie King, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.

Robert E. Houston
Robert E. Houston

Robert E. Houston, Jr., age 59, of Tionesta, formerly of New Castle, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital in Clarion, following a year-long battle with cancer.

Clifford E. Lake

Clifford E. Lake, 85, of Oil City, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 12, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Dolores R. 'Dee' Groves
Dolores R. 'Dee' Groves

Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.

Todd Pfertsh
Todd Pfertsh

As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, Todd Pfertsh’s love of family did not end with his death.