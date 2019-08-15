Yvonne Tiley

Yvonne Tiley (in an earlier photo)

Yvonne "Vonnie" Tiley of Clarion, passed Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Clarion Township, daughter of the late James C. and Dessie L. Rhoades Tiley.

Tags