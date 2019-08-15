Yvonne Tiley

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.