LEWISBURG -- Oil City's boys 400 freestyle relay team broke their own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium.
Members of the Oilers' record-setting relay were senior Garrett Morse and juniors Caleb Stover, Charlie Motter and Logan Rakow. They posted a time of ?????? in the finals after eclipsing their previous mark during the morning preliminaries. Their prelim time of 3:20.81 knocked the 3:21.02 mark off the list, which was established at the District 10 championships on March 4.
Meanwhile, Camden Smith capped off a stellar showing at states with a 10th-place finish in the boys 100 freestyle. He had placed ninth in the 100 butterfly on Wednesday. Smith, who was seeded 10th in the 100 free, had a finals time of 47.69 after posting a 47.44 in the preliminaries earlier in the day.
Oil City had several other swimmers in action on Day 2. Junior Kallie Smith moved up a spot from her seeding to place 25th in the girls 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.72. She had previously set the school record with a 1:01.19 at districts.
Smith also anchored the girls 400 free relay, which also included seniors Brea Fennick and Emily Russell, along with freshman Madyson Kissell. The foursome finished 30th with a time of 3:53.26, slightly off the relay's seed time of 3:49.15.
Stover and senior Connor Malek represented the Oilers in the boys meet. Stover, who was seeded 31st in the 100 free, moved up six spots to 25th with a time of 49.86. Malek concluded his prep career by finishing 30th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:06.59.
Also competing for Franklin on Day 2 were senior Alaina Brown, junior Nate Pfennigwerth and the boys 400 free relay.
Brown placed 19th in the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:09.20 and Pfennigwerth was 30th in the boys 100 breast in 1:02.81.
Smith and Pfennigwerth were joined by junior Ethan Nightingale and Kye Winslow on the 400 free relay, which finished 20th in 3:23.62
District 9 had four swimmers in action, led by Moniteau senior Katie Reott, who finished 10th in the girls 100 backstroke.
Also competing were Union senior Evelyn Bliss, who was 19th in the girls 100 free (54.96) and Moniteau sophomore Mason Birckbichler, who was 29th in the boys 500 freestyle (5:12.93).