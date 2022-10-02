Oil City got back to .500 in Region 1 with a 4-1 victory at home over Greenville in Region 1 girls tennis action on Saturday.
The Oilers (4-6 overall, 4-4 R1) swept the singles matches with Emily Russell blanking Hollie Addison, 6-0, 6-0, in the No. 1 match while Cassidy Sutley pulled out a three-setter over Megan Kelly, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, at No. 2. Kylee Copley finished off the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Allie McConnell.
OC also claimed the top doubles matchup with Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser defeating Ada Wentling and Lily Butcher, 6-3, 6-1. The Oilers only blemish in the match came in No. 2 doubles with Greenville's Sylvia Novak and Sarah Cooper upending Hannah Krug and Gracie Singleton, 6-3, 6-3.
Oil City returns to the hardcourt today when it hosts Hickory.