LAWRENCE PARK -- Caleb Stover, Logan Rakow and Connor Malek each swam a leg on a pair of relays that finished in first place as the Oil City boys swim team placed second on Saturday at the Iroquois Invitational.
Franklin also had a solid day in the pool as Camden Smith won the 50 freestyle and placed second in the 100 butterfly as Knights finished fifth in the team standings with 100 points.
Stover, Rakow and Malek teamed with Charlie Motter to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:32.77 while they also joined with Garrett Morse to place first in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:28.00 as the Oilers completed the boys-only event with 246 points, 24 behind overall winner Fairview at 270.
The Oilers' threesome also fared well in individual events as Malek had a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:10.59) and the 500 free (5:19.10). Rakow had a second-place effort in the 200 free (1:55.73) and a fourth in the 100 free (52.04) while Stover was second in the 100 free (50.65) and fourth in the 50 free (23.11).
Morse also had a strong day in a pair of individual events as he placed fourth in both the 200 free (2:00.53) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.18) while he also teamed with Bob Wheeler, Sam Smith and Motter to place fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:51.81).
Wheeler and Smith also teamed with Jacob Wenner and Logan Richar to finish sixth in the 400 free relay (3:43.42) while Richar and Wenner also joined with Jackson Dilks and Elijah Collins to finish 10th in the 200 medley relay (2:03.23).
Wheeler also had a pair of sixth-place performances in the 200 I.M. (2:19.88) and the 100 back (1:04.91), Smith was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.59) and 11th in the 200 I.M. (2:25.90), Motter placed ninth in both the 50 free (23.95) and the 100 free (53.73), Richar was 11th in the 100 free (55.57) while Dilks was 12th in the 100 back (1:07.54).
"Placing second was a goal of ours at the beginning of the season, as well as winning two relays and placing as many in the top six as possible," Oil City coach Eric Smith said. "I'm quite proud of the kids. This is a tough meet with a PIAA format of prelims and finals all on the same day."
Smith claimed the title of the 50 free for the Knights with a time of 22.79 while Nathan Pfennigwerth was right behind him in second place at 22.90. Smith also placed second in the 100 fly (55.08) and Pfennigwerth was also second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.76).
The Knights' duo also teamed with Ethan Nightingale and Kye Winslow to take third place in the 200 free relay with a time of (1:34.23).
Winslow also had a third-place finish in the 100 back (58.82) and a seventh in the 200 I.M. (2:20.57) while Nightingale added an 11th-place finish in the 100 fly (1:07.73).
Franklin almost had a victory in the 200 medley relay as the Knights finished first with a time of 1:43.70, which bested Fairview's second-place time of 1:43.96, but the Knights were disqualified after the race as it was determined that someone left the platform early.
"We won the 200 medley relay but we were disqualified after the race, so we could have finished third with those points, but it's better that it happened here and not at districts," Franklin coach Charlie Smith said. "The kids recovered quickly and we swam really well. One of our biggest goals was to drop times in our relays, and we also wanted to finish 1-2 in the 50 free and we accomplished that. It was a good day sprinkled with a little frustration, but I was happy with how we swam."
Both teams will return to the pool today as Oil City will host Sharon while Franklin will entertain Titusville.