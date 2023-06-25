Mason Deets ripped two doubles and drove in a pair of runs as Oil City's 12U Little League All-Star squad opened its District 25 tournament with a 9-1 victory over visiting Knox on Friday.
With the score tied at 1-all midway through the second inning, Oil City took control the rest of the way by plating two runs in the bottom of the frame before adding three apiece in the third and fourth frames to earn the victory.
Colton Umstead and Sawyer Harriger added two hits apiece to the winning effort with Harriger also driving in a run. Blake Sandrock drove in two runs on one hit while Isaiah VanWormer, Thomas Rennard and Brady Fulmer tacked on an RBI apiece.
Avery Gates got the start on the mound, going 3.1 innings while striking out seven and giving up just one unearned run on one hit and two walks en route to the win. Deets came on in relief and tossed the final 2.2 frames, fanning five and giving up just two hits along the way.
Oil City will host Cranberry today at 6 p.m. in the next round of the double-elimination tournament. Cranberry routed New Bethlehem, 18-0, on Friday.