Jack Ogoreuc, a 16-year-old rifle shooter, has qualified for state competitions in his precision class. He will compete in multiple events, including the American Legion National Championships, and CMP National Matches and the 3-Position Air Rifle Championships, in Ohio.
Ogorreuc began shooting when he was "nine or 10 years old," and his father would take him to youth field days. He eventually joined the Oil City Ike’s Junior Youth Program where he continued to develop his skills through many years of practice, often being five times a week.
“(The Oil City Junior Rifle Team) has scheduled practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and then I do a home practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” he said.
Ogoreuc plans on shooting at the collegiate level, where he hopes to continue his career in shooting. He said he would like to find a career with coaching in the sport … preferably at the college level.
Before competing in the upcoming national events, Ogoreuc took part in multiple shooting events in which he placed well. He captured first place in the 60-shot International Air Rifle match for Intermediate Junior Division at the Camp Perry Open. Ogoreuc is also the 2022 Pennsylvania 50-meter outdoor state champion for smallbore.
He also competed in the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Championships, where he finished eighth overall in both smallbore and air rifle in the U18 division.
Ogoreuc will be taking part in multiple events at the national level this month. He qualified, and will compete in the 3-position Air Rifle Championships. Afterwards, he will compete in the CMP National Matches, described as “The World Series of Rifle,” by his father, Bob Ogoreuc, at Camp Perry in Port Clinton, Ohio.
There were various ways that Ogoreuc could have qualified for the 3-position championships. He competed in multiple state Junior Olympic Championship events, where he scored high enough to be selected to perform at Camp Perry.
The CMP national matches were open signups.
Shortly after the events at Camp Perry, Ogoreuc will take part in the American Legion National Championships, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was one of just 15 precision rifle shooters across the nation to qualify, out of the more than 800 youths who entered round one of the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports individual postal match competition.