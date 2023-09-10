Oil City football player Hayden Wilson was released from the hospital on Sunday after suffering a serious injury on Friday night at the Oil Field in the Oilers' contest against North East.
Wilson, who was injured early in the third quarter, was taken off the field via stretcher and in a neck brace before STAT MedEvac was called in shortly after to transport him to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
Kelly Jo Wilson, Hayden's mother, released several statements on Saturday with all of them featuring positive news, including MRI results came back clear, which resulted in the OC senior being able to remove the neck brace and be taken out of the ICU.
"(Hayden) does have lower back pain. But with all your prayers and God's hands on my son, we are heading in the right direction," Kelly Jo Wilson stated on Saturday.
"He did surprise the nurses, his dad and I tonight when he decided to stand up beside his bed by himself," she went on to say.
A statement was then released Sunday, saying that Wilson would be able to come home barring clearance from a physical therapist, which he received.
"Hayden, his dad and I want to thank everyone who has shown us love and support through this very scary moment," Kelly Jo Wilson stated.
One of the statements on Saturday also says that the Oiler linebacker/tight end was already asking about football.
"Are you surprised? Nope, neither am I," Kelly Joe Wilson said. "And the doctor said he sees no reason why he can't play! It is totally up to Hayden and his body. This kid eats, sleeps and breathes football."
The scene at the Oil Field on Friday night was scary in its own right, but was heightened even more by coming just one week after Karns City's Mason Martin was helicoptered to a medical facility with bleeding in his brain and a collapsed lung suffered during a game against Redbank Valley.
Martin underwent emergency surgery and still remains in critical condition. His family also released a statement on Sunday stating that they were still waiting for the swelling in his brain to go down, saying that "the medical staff has to toe a fine line between providing the brain with enough blood for recovery, but not too much to increase the swelling and pressure. They also can't reduce the blood flow too much because this could cause a stroke. The sweet spot is very tiny."