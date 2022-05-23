WARREN -- Koen Bearer and Charlie Motter collected three hits apiece as Oil City rallied in the seventh inning on Monday for a 6-5 win over Warren in the season-ending baseball finale for both teams.
The game was tied 1-1 after five frames, but the Dragons looked to be in the driver's seat after pushing across four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Oilers answered with five runs on their own in the seventh to end the campaign on a high note.
Bearer belted out two doubles among his three hits while Lincoln Kauffman also ripped a double and a single for coach Steve Pikna's Oilers, who finished with a 6-14 record. Will McMahon and Connor Highfield chipped in with a single apiece.
McMahon earned the win on the mound, giving up one earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Konner Hoffman had a double and a single to lead the Dragons, who ended the season at 4-14.