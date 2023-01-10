For the second time in five days, Oil City's boys basketball team squared off against Greenville. And, for the second time in five days, the Oilers defense put the clamps down on the Trojans and picked up a non-region victory.
After taking down Greenville by a 57-24 margin last Friday, Oil City had a slightly tougher time against the Trojans on Tuesday but still pulled away late for a 53-36 decision.
The win makes it six in a row for the Oilers (9-2), but they were forced to work for it as they led by just six points at the end of the third before a 19-8 fourth frame provided plenty of breathing room.
"We told them that we needed to step up our man defense a little bit in that fourth quarter and keep pressure on them and keep trying to score," Oil City head coach Bundy Fulmer said of the Oilers performance in crunch time. "We wanted to get to the hoop and not settle for threes, and I think we did a good job of moving the ball around and getting some easy buckets in the paint."
The Oilers actually found themselves trailing the Trojans (6-3) midway through the opening frame, 10-5, but the boys in blue and white put together a 12-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters to take a 17-10 lead.
Point guard Jake Hornbeck, who finished with a game-high 20 points and a team-high seven rebounds, jumpstarted the rally by closing the first quarter with a spinning jumper in the paint followed by two free throws. Ethen Knox then gave OC the 11-10 lead with a scoop layup before Hornbeck knocked down two more freebies, Cam VanWormer added a pair of foul shots of his own and Hornbeck closed out the rally with an elbow jumper.
Greenville, to their credit, didn't let the Oilers pull away as it kept the score close by halftime, 20-16.
The third quarter saw the foes trade blows through until the scoreboard read 34-28 at the end of the third.
That's when the Oilers put the pressure on the Trojans, and it paid off with a 14-3 burst to open the final quarter. That run was highlighted by Sayyid Donald dropping recording three-pointers on back-to-back possessions -- one the old fashioned way and one from beyond the arc. Donald, who was in foul trouble through the contest, finished with 10 points -- all in the second half.
When the dust had settled, the Oilers held a lead of 48-31, a 17-point margin that would still be intact when the clock hit zeroes at 53-36.