Oil City's three-year reign as District 10 football champions officially came to an end Saturday night as the Oilers dropped a 48-14 shootout to Erie High in a non-region matchup at the Oil Field.
Although the Oilers finished fourth in Region 5 with a 3-3 record, coach Dan York's squad opted out of the upcoming playoffs and Saturday night's contest capped off a 3-5 campaign in what was clearly a rebuilding year.
"We knew coming into this season that we had to replace nearly the whole team from last year," York said, noting the Oilers returned only three starters. "We tried hard and these guys had some good moments this year. I feel bad for our seniors, because we basically had to reload everything. We started a lot of sophomores and juniors, but like I always say, 'the way you get better is to get into the weight room.'"
That may be true, especially in a sport like football, but against Erie High, physical strength -- at times -- seemed rather powerless against the speedy Royals.
Sixteen of Erie's 41 offensive plays gained 10 or more yards and 11 of those 16 went for 20-plus yards.
The Royals (3-6) didn't waste any time showing off their explosive style. On the game's very first play from scrimmage following the opening kickoff, Erie quarterback Denzil Driver lofted a 59-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Tate, who ran right past the Oilers' secondary before hauling in the pigskin.
Down 6-0 after a botched PAT by the Royals, the Oilers went out on downs near midfield as Marquesse Velez pounced on a fourth-down fumble by Ethen Knox.
Eight running plays later, Jamari Gilmore blasted into the end zone from a yard out and then added the 2-point conversion run to make it 16-0 just six minutes into the game.
However, York's Oilers didn't roll over and quit. In fact, they began to use their physical strength with their powerful rushing attack of Knox and Kevin Pearsall.
But, despite a drive that consisted of 12 plays and ate up more than eight minutes, Oil City came up dry as Knox was stopped for a one-yard gain on a fourth-and-2 from the Erie 3.
The air seemed to completely come out of the balloon a couple minutes later when Driver ran for 48 yards and Tate followed with a 36-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0.
Still, the Oilers never caved in. They answered with another impressive drive and Knox made sure this one ended in points as he sprinted to paydirt from 29 yards away on a fourth-and-3 with just 1:56 left before the half. Quarterback Dane Ley then passed to Pearsall for the conversion and the Oilers went to the intermission now very much back in the contest at 21-8.
Things tightened up even more as the third quarter got under way. Although the second half started with a pair of penalties, Oil City kicked things into gear as Knox broke loose for 51 yards, and four plays later, he found more open territory and scored on a 33-yard scamper to bring the Oilers within a score at 21-14 with 10:02 left in the third quarter.
Things were looking good for a big Oil City comeback, but that momentum swing did not last long.
Much like the way they started the game, the Royals' first play of the third quarter also resulted in a touchdown, this time on a 51-yard burst by Jermaine Selby, and from that point on, it was all Erie.
The Royals made it 34-14 with under a minute left in the frame when Driver hooked up on a 38-yard TD pass to Marquelle Darnell and an interception by Selby early in the fourth quarter set up Tate's four-yard scoring run, his third touchdown of the game.
The only other score came with 3:22 to play as Selby scored on a 30-yard run, giving the Royals three players with 100 or more yards rushing for the game. Tate led the way with 108 yards on eight carries, Driver had 106 on 10 attempts and Selby wound up with 103 on seven totes as the Royals finished with 374 rushing yards.
"They (Erie) had an awful lot of team speed," coach York said. "They were fast all over the place, and we had a little trouble with that."
Not to be outdone, Knox capped off a stellar sophomore campaign by rushing for 190 yards and two TDs on 29 carries, bringing his season totals to 1,794 yards on 252 carries and 14 touchdowns.
Pearsall also did some heavy lifting for the Oilers as he rushed for 51 yards on 17 attempts, hauled in a 36-yard pass and also grabbed a conversion pass from Ley.
"As for this game, missed tackles played a big role," York concluded. "We've been a pretty decent tackling team all season, but tonight was not one of our best."