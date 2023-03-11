During a winter season that's seen very little snowfall, Oil City's boys basketball team picked a bad time to start a snowball -- and one that they couldn't get stopped.
Heading into the fourth quarter of their PIAA opening round showdown against Neshannock on Saturday afternoon at the House of Hustle, the Oilers held an 11-point lead at 46-35 and everything seemed to be going according to plan.
Over the course of the final eight minutes, though, the Lancers steadily poured on the pressure en route to erasing that lead and eventually escaping with a 61-59 victory that ended the Oilers' season in heartbreaking fashion.
"We didn't take care of the ball whatsoever down the stretch in the fourth quarter. We panicked and we kind of beat ourselves," Oil City head coach Bundy Fulmer said. "The first three quarters we did exactly what we've been working on all week, but it just snowballed in that fourth quarter."
Over those first three quarters, the Oilers (19-7) were firing on all cylinders, and it was evident from the tip as OC saw Connor Highfield, Jake Hornbeck, Cam VanWormer and Sayyid Donald all net four points apiece in the first frame to take a 16-7 lead.
That balance continued into the second with Ethen Knox, Hornbeck, VanWormer and Donald all recording field goals to maintain a 25-17 edge at halftime.
Coming out of the break, Oil City put together its best offensive stretch of the game, starting with a VanWormer trey just seven seconds in. That sparked a 12-6 run that saw Knox net the next six points for the Oilers before VanWormer capped off what he began with a short jumper.
The outburst put OC up 37-23 midway through the third and the Oilers turned that into a 44-29 advantage at the 1:45 mark, and everything appeared to be well in-hand.