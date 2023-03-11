During a winter season that’s seen very little snowfall, Oil City’s boys basketball team picked a bad time to get a snowball rolling — and one that they couldn’t get stopped.
Heading into the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 3A opening round showdown against Neshannock on Saturday afternoon at the House of Hustle, the Oilers held a 46-35 lead and everything seemed to be going according to plan.
Over the course of the game’s final eight minutes, though, the Lancers erased that lead and eventually escaped with a 61-59 victory that ended the Oilers’ season in heartbreaking fashion.
“We didn’t take care of the ball whatsoever down the stretch in the fourth quarter. We panicked and we kind of beat ourselves,” Oil City head coach Bundy Fulmer said. “The first three quarters we did exactly what we’ve been working on all week, but it just snowballed in that fourth quarter.”
Over those first three quarters, the Oilers (19-7) were firing on all cylinders and it was evident from the tip as OC saw Connor Highfield, Jake Hornbeck, Cam VanWormer and Sayyid Donald all net four points apiece in the first frame to take a 16-7 lead.
That balance continued into the second with Ethen Knox, Hornbeck, VanWormer and Donald all recording field goals to maintain a 25-17 edge at halftime.
Coming out of the break, Oil City put together its best offensive stretch of the game, starting with a VanWormer trey just seven seconds in. That sparked a 12-6 run that saw Knox net the next six points for the Oilers before VanWormer cap of what he started with a short jumper.
The outburst put OC up 37-23 midway through the third with the Oilers turning that into a 44-29 advantage by the 1:45 mark, and everything appeared to be well in-hand.
But, the Lancers (19-7) responded with a 6-0 run that cut their deficit down to single digits, 44-35, before VanWormer closed out the third with a putback buzzerbeater that stretched it back out to 46-35 heading into the fourth.
The final frame opened ominously enough as Neshannock standout Jack Glies drilled a three and a baseline jumper to immediately put the pressure on OC by making it 46-40 barely over a minute into the quarter.
It was a sign of things to come as, after a Knox free throw, Glies drained four more points to make it a one-possession game, 47-44, with 5:34 still remaining.
After exchanging blows over the next three minutes, the Oilers still held their three-point lead, 53-50, before the Lancers finally completed their comeback — and they did so at the free throw line.
At the 2:24 mark, Glies knocked down a pair of free throws and, after OC failed to convert the front end of a 1-and-1, Nate Rynd drilled two more free throws with 2:20 on the clock to put Neshannock up 54-53.
Glies then swiped a steal and drove it in for a layup before VanWormer fired back with a three from the right corner to knot the score up at 56-all. But, the Oilers were unable to contain Glies as he drove in for another layup and sank another free throw with under a minute to play, giving Neshannock the 59-56 lead.
“We saw on film that he was going to drive and that we needed to make him go to his left, but he just kept getting back to his right and getting to the hoop and he caused us a lot of trouble,” Fulmer said of Glies, who netted 18 points in the fourth quarter on his way to 33 in the game.
VanWormer tried to answer again with a three, but he drew front iron and the Oilers were forced to foul, sending Glies to the foul line, where he went one-of-two.
Highfield made it interesting by drilling a three with just under five seconds to play, making it 60-59, but after another intentional foul saw Glies go one-for-two again, VanWormer was forced to heave a shot from half court for the win. The prayer went unanswered and Neshannock’s celebration got under way.
In their final games for Oil City, the starting senior trio of VanWormer, Hornbeck and Highfield led the team in scoring with VanWormer going for 18 points, Hornbeck for 13 and Highfield for 10. Hornbeck also led the team in rebounding with nine while VanWormer added five boards.
“To be back in the state tournament was obviously one of our goals, and to do it two years in a row with this class of seniors was special,” Fulmer said of the group, which also included Matt Ames. “They’ve put a lot of time and energy into this, and Cam and Jake have put so much time in as our leaders and I’m just proud of them.”