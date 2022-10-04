Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers' loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
In Oil City's 21-20 loss in Albion, the Oilers were flagged 16 times for nearly 150 yards of penalties while Northwestern received two penalties for six yards.
After the game, York commented to The Derrick and The News-Herald, “You can’t fight the officials like that. There’s nothing you can do. I thought there were wrong calls, and it’s especially frustrating when the guy all the way on the other side of the field is making calls and you can’t even talk to him. What can you do? Almost any time we had a long play, there was a flag. Almost every single time. I’ve never seen anything like that.”
In response to that quote, District 10 chairman Peter Iacino sent out an email on Monday releasing the decision of an executive review board to publicly censur York.
The board came to the conclusion that York violated the following PIAA by-law: SPORTSMANSHIP AND UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT Section 3 Coaches E: “A Coach criticizes Contest Officials through the media or to student-athletes or spectators, rather than through the appropriate review process.”
The board voted 5-0 to censure York while also stating that he may not coach again until he completes two online courses from the National Federation of High School Sports that, according to the email, "encourage growth in the areas of sportsmanship and officiating."
Prior to the release of District 10's ruling on Monday, the courses were already mandated by the Oil City High School administration.
According to both York and Oil City athletic director Tim LaVan, he's completed the classes and will be on the sideline for Friday night's contest on the road against Hollidaysburg.