OIL CITY 34, CONNEAUT AREA 7
Score by Quarters
Oil City;8;8;12;6;--;34
Conneaut Area;0;7;0;0;--;7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
OC -- Ethen Knox, 11-yard run (Know run), 5:53
Second Quarter
OC -- Gavin Stephens, 1-yard run (Knox run), 11:56
CA -- Dawson Osborn, 76-yard interception return (Nolan Rados kick), :34
Third Quarter
OC -- Knox, 19-yard run (conversion failed), 8:30
OC -- Knox, 5-yard run (conversion failed), :54
Fourth Quarter
OC -- Knox, 4-yard run (conversion failed), 3:45
Team Statistics
OC;CA
First Downs;22;6
Yards rushing;443;-35
Yards passing;0;96
Total yards;443;61
Passes completed;0;16
Passes attempted;2;26
Passes intercepted;1;2
Fumbles lost;1;0
Penalty yards;6-70;7-54
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Oil City -- Ethen Knox 54-444, Kevin Pearsall 1-4, Gavin Stephens 5-(-2), Team 1-(-3). Totals: 61-443.
Conneaut Area -- Logan Groover 3-0, Benjamin Easler 2-(-14), Ethan Stright 2-0, Team 1-(-21). Totals: 8-(-35).
Passing
Oil City -- Gavin Stephens 0-1-0, 0 yards; Knox 0-1-0, 0 yards. Totals: 0-2-1, 0 yards.
Conneaut Area -- Easler 16-26-2, 96 yards.
Receiving
Oil City -- none.
Conneaut Area -- Maxwell Getz 5-34, Nolan Rados 4-51, Groover 5-1, Ethan Stright 2-10. Totals: 16-96.
Interceptions
Oil City -- Knox, Dane Ley.
Conneaut Area -- Dawson Osborn.
Fumble recoveries
Conneaut Area -- Luke Stright.