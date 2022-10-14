OIL CITY 34, CONNEAUT AREA 7

Score by Quarters

Oil City;8;8;12;6;--;34

Conneaut Area;0;7;0;0;--;7

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

OC -- Ethen Knox, 11-yard run (Know run), 5:53

Second Quarter

OC -- Gavin Stephens, 1-yard run (Knox run), 11:56

CA -- Dawson Osborn, 76-yard interception return (Nolan Rados kick), :34

Third Quarter

OC -- Knox, 19-yard run (conversion failed), 8:30

OC -- Knox, 5-yard run (conversion failed), :54

Fourth Quarter

OC -- Knox, 4-yard run (conversion failed), 3:45

Team Statistics

OC;CA

First Downs;22;6

Yards rushing;443;-35

Yards passing;0;96

Total yards;443;61

Passes completed;0;16

Passes attempted;2;26

Passes intercepted;1;2

Fumbles lost;1;0

Penalty yards;6-70;7-54

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Oil City -- Ethen Knox 54-444, Kevin Pearsall 1-4, Gavin Stephens 5-(-2), Team 1-(-3). Totals: 61-443.

Conneaut Area -- Logan Groover 3-0, Benjamin Easler 2-(-14), Ethan Stright 2-0, Team 1-(-21). Totals: 8-(-35).

Passing

Oil City -- Gavin Stephens 0-1-0, 0 yards; Knox 0-1-0, 0 yards. Totals: 0-2-1, 0 yards.

Conneaut Area -- Easler 16-26-2, 96 yards.

Receiving

Oil City -- none.

Conneaut Area -- Maxwell Getz 5-34, Nolan Rados 4-51, Groover 5-1, Ethan Stright 2-10. Totals: 16-96.

Interceptions

Oil City -- Knox, Dane Ley.

Conneaut Area -- Dawson Osborn.

Fumble recoveries

Conneaut Area -- Luke Stright.

