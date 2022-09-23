NORTHWESTERN 21, OIL CITY 20

Score by Quarters

Oil City;0;0;8;12;--;20

Northwestern;0;0;7;14;--;21

Scoring Summary

Third Quarter

NW -- Lloyd Fountain, 5-yard run (Ben Campbell kick), 11:28

OC -- Ethen Knox, 88-yard run (Knox run), 1:52

Fourth Quarter

OC -- Knox, 30-yard run (conversion failed), 10:59

NW -- Fountain, 1-yard run (Campbell kick), 8:03

OC -- Knox, 1-yard run (conversion failed), 2:18

NW -- Fountain, 1-yard run (Campbell kick), :03

Team Statistics

OC;NW

First downs;17;13

Yards rushing;441;149

Yards passing;0;122

Total yards;441;271

Passes completed;0;8

Passes attempted;3;17

Passes intercepted;2;0

Fumbles lost;1;0

Punt-avg.;0-0.0;2-25.0

Penalties-yards;15-133;2-6

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Oil City -- Ethen Knox 48-432, Carl Chelton 1-6, Kevin Pearsall 1-3. Totals: 50-441.

Northwestern -- Ben Campbell 15-119, Lloyd Fountain 7-36, Team 1-(-6). Totals: 23-149.

Passing

Oil City -- Dane Ley 0-3-2, 0 Yards.

Northwestern -- Fountain, 8-17-0, 122 yards.

Receiving

Northwestern -- Logan Stagl 3-80, Landon Wayne 3-29, Malcolm Schaefer 1-11, Kolton Sutter 1-2. Totals: 8-122.

Interceptions

Northwestern -- Sutter 2.

Fumble recoveries

Northwestern -- Reese Gonzales.

