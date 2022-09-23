NORTHWESTERN 21, OIL CITY 20
Score by Quarters
Oil City;0;0;8;12;--;20
Northwestern;0;0;7;14;--;21
Scoring Summary
Third Quarter
NW -- Lloyd Fountain, 5-yard run (Ben Campbell kick), 11:28
OC -- Ethen Knox, 88-yard run (Knox run), 1:52
Fourth Quarter
OC -- Knox, 30-yard run (conversion failed), 10:59
NW -- Fountain, 1-yard run (Campbell kick), 8:03
OC -- Knox, 1-yard run (conversion failed), 2:18
NW -- Fountain, 1-yard run (Campbell kick), :03
Team Statistics
OC;NW
First downs;17;13
Yards rushing;441;149
Yards passing;0;122
Total yards;441;271
Passes completed;0;8
Passes attempted;3;17
Passes intercepted;2;0
Fumbles lost;1;0
Punt-avg.;0-0.0;2-25.0
Penalties-yards;15-133;2-6
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Oil City -- Ethen Knox 48-432, Carl Chelton 1-6, Kevin Pearsall 1-3. Totals: 50-441.
Northwestern -- Ben Campbell 15-119, Lloyd Fountain 7-36, Team 1-(-6). Totals: 23-149.
Passing
Oil City -- Dane Ley 0-3-2, 0 Yards.
Northwestern -- Fountain, 8-17-0, 122 yards.
Receiving
Northwestern -- Logan Stagl 3-80, Landon Wayne 3-29, Malcolm Schaefer 1-11, Kolton Sutter 1-2. Totals: 8-122.
Interceptions
Northwestern -- Sutter 2.
Fumble recoveries
Northwestern -- Reese Gonzales.