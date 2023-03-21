Patience was Oil City's best offense on Tuesday as the Oilers coaxed seven walks against visiting Fairview in non-region baseball action, but in the end, there just weren't enough hits to go around as the Tigers pulled out a 5-3 decision.
All three of the Oilers' runs came on free passes with the bases loaded while they managed just two hits, both off the bat of Charlie Motter, as OC dropped to 0-2 on the young season while it was the season opener for Fairview.
"We didn't hit well in our first game, and it kind of carried over into this game," first-year head coach Mike Highfield said, referencing Monday's 11-2 loss to Karns City. "Our pitching was good and our defense looks solid, but we just need to improve on our hitting right now."
OC starting pitcher Jacob Teeter worked himself into several jams over the course of his five innings of work, but he also managed to work himself out of those jams while keeping the damage to a minimum.
The first of them came in the top of the second when, after a strikeout to open the frame, Fairview notched back-to-back singles before the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Will Fessler brought in the game's first run on a sacrifice fly to right before an RBI single from Adam Skelly made it 2-0.
The Tigers appeared to continue the rally when Aari Fox doubled over left fielder Conner Lockhart's head. But Lockhart got the ball in quickly to shortstop Casey Rybak, who fired the relay throw home, where catcher Charlie Motter applied the tag to the runner trying to score from first.
The Tigers made it 3-0 in the top of the third with a bases-loaded walk before the Oilers finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth with a bases-loaded free pass of their own from Rybak. But, with only one out, OC was unable to add any more as a pop up and a strikeout ended the threat.
The Tigers again loaded the bases in the fifth, but Teeter held them to just one run on an RBI groundout before escaping the jam.
OC countered with a two-out rally in its half of the fifth when Lockhart walked, Motter doubled and Will McMahon walked to pack the sacks. Alex Stevens and Rybak each followed with RBI walks to pull Oilers to within 4-3.
They would never get any closer, though, as the Tigers added a run off reliever McMahon, who tossed the final two innings, while OC went down in order in its final two plate appearances.
Teeter finished with six strikeouts and four earned runs on four hits and four walks in his outing while McMahon struck out two and walked one while surrendering one run on one hit.