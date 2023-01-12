Oil City used its depth in the boys meet while Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events each in the girls meet as the Oiler swim teams completed a home sweep against Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City's boys improved to 4-0 with a 97-71 win while the Oiler girls increased their mark to 3-1 with a 96-72 triumph.
Despite winning just four of the 11 events in the boys meet, Oil City's depth proved to be the difference with numerous second-, third- and fourth-place finishes.
Connor Malek, Caleb Stover and Logan Rakow wound up as double winners for the Oilers. All three were members of the victorious 400 free relay, which was anchored by Garrett Morse.
Malek also picked up a first in the 500 free, Stover took the 50 free and Rakow claimed the 100 free.
Franklin was paced by triple winners Nate Pfennigwerth and Camden Smith. Pfennigwerth had individual wins in the 200 I.M. and 100 breast while Smith added firsts in the 200 free and 100 butterfly. Both were also members of the 200 medley relay, which also consisted of Kye Winslow and Dathan Weaver.
Winslow chipped in with a first-place finish in the 100 back while Franklin's other win came from the 200 free relay of Evan Ace, Quinten Boozelll, Jacob Balsamo and Bryson Watson.
In the girls meet, Oil City captured eight of the 11 events with Smith and Russell leading the charge.
Smith had wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle events and Russell claimed both the 50 free and 100 breast. Both also were on the 200 and 400 free relays, which also consisted of Madyson Kissell and Brea Fennick.
Kissell picked up a third win in the 200 I.M. while Fennick won the 100 free.
Alaina Brown once again had a big meet for the Knights, placing first in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while joining Allyson Wilson, Logan Stumpf and Sydni Hoobler on the 200 medley relay.
The Oilers and Knights girls teams will next compete on Saturday in the North East Invitational. Both full teams will return to Region 1 action on Thursday as Oil City will visit Slippery Rock while Franklin will host Grove City.