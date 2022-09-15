Rocky Grove's Aaron Wetjen was the individual champion and Franklin was the team champion during Thursday's mega golf match at Wanango Country Club, but it was Oil City that garnered the biggest honor as the Oilers were crowned as the 2022 Region 4 champions.
Oil City's championship was the first golf title at the school in 51 years, the last coming in 1971. The Oilers tied for second place with Titusville, but still won the season title with 19 points. Franklin was second with 16, followed by Titusville (13), Rocky Grove (8) and Conneaut Area (4).
Senior Connor Highfield paced the Oilers with an 84 with junior Charlie Motter second with an 87. Jacob Teeter added a 94 and Will McMahon shot a 95. Other members of the championship team are Logan Loughran and Jacob Hornbeck.
"It's awesome," Highfield said after just his second year on the golf team. "I put a lot of work in this offseason and it's nice to see the results of that work. It was hard starting golf my junior year, but my teammates and coaches pushed me and I would have never reached the level I am today without them."
Motter, who led the region in scoring average this season, added, "I couldn't be happier that we won the region. This is a big step for our program. I know a lot of people have helped me, my teammates and this program get to where it is today and I want to thank each and every one of them."
Franklin had a winning total of 348 as Avery Purich led the way with an 84. He was followed by Aidan McCracken (87), Ty Prince (88) and Zach Rugh (89).
Wetjen fired the low round of the day with a sizzling 78, including a 38 on the back nine. Hayden Bevier added an 89, Alex Zinz had a 94 and Dillon Hamilton a 102.
Titusville was paced by Kasen Neely's 85 while Peyton Madden added an 86. Robert Gowetski's 92 led Conneaut Area.
Oil City, which will next compete in the Bill Mook Memorial on Friday, Sept. 23, will compete as a team at the District 10 championships, which will be held Friday, Sept. 30, at the Meadville Country Club. The first round of the individual championships will also be held that day.