Oil City closes out its regular season on the gridiron tonight as it welcomes Titusville to the Oil Field for a Region 4 clash slated to kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Oilers bring a 6-2 overall mark into the contest and a 3-1 region record while the Rockets carry some momentum into the game, having won two of their past three to lift their record to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in R4.
Oil City, which will be off next week before heading into the playoffs after Sharon cancelled its Week 10 trip to the Oil Field, could be in for a memorable night as two school records are on the verge of being broken by junior running back Ethen Knox and his formidable blockers.
Knox has carried the ball 303 times this season for 2,957 yards and 33 touchdowns. That leaves him just 69 yards shy of breaking OC's single season rushing mark of 3,025 set by Christian Cole in 2018.
This year's rushing total combined with last year's sophomore season also brings his career total to 4,782, meaning Knox also needs just 62 more yards to break the Oilers' all-time career mark of 4,843, also held by Cole.
Those numbers nearly seem like a forgone conclusion considering he's averaging 370 yards per contest behind the blocking of Cam Crocker, Jacob VanWormer, Henry Milford, Tanner Kightlinger, Logan Suttle and Brayden McFetridge up front, as well as fullback Kevin Pearsall.
A week ago, Knox went for 444 yards and four TDs on 54 carries, extending his national record of 400-yard rushing games to six this season and seven in his 16-game career. His yardage total this season is also still tops in the country by a wide margin, sitting 550 yards ahead of his next closest competitor, according to MaxPreps.com.
While OC's rushing game has been setting records, though, its passing game has yet to gain traction this season as its now failed to record a yard through the air in its past four games. As a team, the Oilers have completed just four-of-25 passes this season for 149 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Oil City's defense has been stout and is coming off a 34-7 victory over Conneaut Area in which it didn't allow any points.
At linebacker, Pearsall has been a tackling machine, leading the team with 64 stops -- including 14 for loss -- while recording seven quarterback sacks. McFetridge, who missed last week's game, is second on the team with 55 tackles but leads the way with 15 for loss and 11 sacks.
Carl Chelton is close behind with 53 tackles, in addition to five sacks, as is Ben Garland with 50 stops. Knox follows with 47 tackles from free safety while Jon Hargenrader has 43 stops, Hayden Wilson 28, Cam Crocker 24, Noah Sanchez 22 and Gavin Stephens 19.
Knox and Dane Ley also recorded interceptions last week, bringing Knox's total to four picks on the season while Ley has three in addition to his team-high eight passes defended at cornerback.
As for Titusville, it's undergone a quarterback change in recent weeks as sophomore Ian McDonald has started the past three games and performed well, leading the team to a 2-1 record while completing 30-of-44 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception.
Kameron Mong is the Rockets' leading receiver with 391 yards and seven TDs on 23 receptions while Jaxon Covell has added 204 yards and two scores on catches. Covell is also the team's leading rusher with 429 yards and five TDs on 105 carries.
Oil City and Titusville have been squaring off against one another since 1897 with the Oilers currently leading the all-time series 58-53-10 thanks to the current seven-game win streak they bring into the rivalry.