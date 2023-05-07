BOYS TENNIS
District 10 Championships
ERIE -- Four Oil City boys competed at the District 10 Class 2A tennis singles championships held at the Westwood Racquet Club on Saturday, but all four failed to advance.
In the qualifying round, OC's Simon Burkett narrowly missed out on a victory, dropping a 10-8 tiebreaker in a 9-8 loss to Sharon's Andre Joint. Sam Smith also dropped an 8-4 decision to Hickory's Paul Spielvogle in the qualifiers.
In the championship bracket, Oil City's Dylan Bly fell to Grove City's Ryan Waugaman by an 8-2 margin while the Oilers' Jackson Dilks lost to Mercyhurst Prep's Brady Godlewski by the same 8-2 margin.
The Oilers' netters will close out their regular season today when they host Rocky Grove.