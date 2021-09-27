PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Despite a singles' win from Kaitlin Smith and a pair of doubles' victories, Oil City's girls tennis team dropped a 4-3 road decision to Punxsutawney in a non-region match.
Kaitlin Smith defeated Lexi Matts at No. 4 singles, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
The Chucks (5-6) won the first three singles' matches as Chloe Presloid topped Emily Russell at No. 1, 6-2, 6-1, Emily McMahon stopped Payton Burk at No. 2, 6-1, 6-1 and Brooke Skarbeck outlasted Cassidy Sutley at No. 3, 6-2, 6-4.
Burk and Russell teamed up to post an 8-2 pro set win at No. 1 doubles over Chloe Aul and Hannah Pearce and the Oilers (4-6) tied the match at 3-3 at No. 2 doubles where Emily Bly and Kylee Copley pulled out a 10-8 thriller over Hailey Smith and Matts.
However, the Chucks got the team win as the No. 3 doubles team of Kaylin Smith and Rachel Porada downed Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser, 8-2.
Oil City will be back in action today at home against Sharon.