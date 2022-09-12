Oil City's Charlie Motter took home medalist honors with a 75 as the Oilers also won the team title in the Region 4 mega match held Monday at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
Connor Highfield followed with an 83 and Logan Loughran carded an 87 as the Oilers finished with a team score of 335, which was 18 strokes better than runner-up Franklin at 353. Will McMahon closed out the scoring with a 90. The Oilers also hold a three-point lead over the Knights in the league standings with only one mega match left, which will be held on Thursday at Wanango Country Club.
Aidan McCracken led the Knights with a 79 while Zach Rugh recorded an 87, Ty Prince registered a 92 and Avery Purich added a 95.
Rocky Grove ended up in fourth place with a 361 as Alex Zinz and Aaron Wetjen each had an 87 while Hayden Bevier had an 88 and Dillon Hamilton added a 99.
Titusville finished in third place at 358 with Kasen Neely leading the way with an 82. Conneaut Area rounded out the finishers at 414 as Robert Gowetski led the way with a 90.
GIRLS TENNIS
Oil City 4, Greenville 1
GREENVILLE -- Emily Russell and Kylee Copley each won a singles match while Oil City also swept both of the doubles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over Greenville in a Region 1 match.
Russell took down Hollie Addison by scores of 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles while Copley posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Allie McConnell in No. 3 singles.
In doubles, the Oilers' top duo of Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser notched a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Lily Butcher and Ada Wentling while the tandem of Lauren Caralla and Natalie Arnink recorded a 6-4, 4-6 (10-4) victory over McKenna Anderle and Sarah Cooper.
The Trojans got their only win at No. 2 singles as Megan Kelly rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 verdict over Cassidy Sutley.
Oil City will host Sharon today.