WARREN -- Oil City's Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.
The win was the 11th straight for coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, now 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the region, but it did not come easy.
The Dragons bolted out to a 25-15 lead after one period and pushed it to 30-15 midway through the second before the Oilers' defense turned the game around. Warren did not score another point in the half and Oil City was able to close the deficit to 30-26.
The Dragons got the margin back to eight points heading into the fourth, but VanWormer scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the final stanza, including the game-winning triple.
The senior guard also grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out three assists while Sayyid Donald added 14 points and Gavin Stephens chipped in with a career-high 12 points.
Brady Berdine topped the Dragons with 17 points, Tommy Nyquist had 14 and Parks Ordiway 10.
Oil City will travel to play crosstown rival Franklin at the Castle on Tuesday in a matchup of unbeaten co-leaders in the region.
Franklin 75, Conneaut Area 41
LINESVILLE -- Jalen Wood drained four three-pointers to finish with a game-high 21 points while he also handed out seven assists as Franklin won its seventh game in a row with a 75-41 victory over Conneaut Area in Region 6 action.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights (12-4 overall, 4-0 R 6) had little trouble with the Eagles as they led 21-12 after one quarter, 45-21 at halftime and 64-29 after three frames to set up a huge showdown for first place in the region with Oil City on Tuesday night at the Castle.
Damon Curry followed with 16 points for the Knights, Johnathan Leccia collected 11 points and seven blocks while Cole Buckley added nine points.
Alex Brady led the Eagles with 14 points, Shakiir Jordan followed with 11 and Connor Perrye had 10.
Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43
Carter Williams tossed in a game-high 21 points as Jamestown pulled away in the second half for a 61-43 road win over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 game at the Nest.
The Muskies led 26-20 at the half before a 19-6 blitz in the third quarter broke things open.
Josh Hill added 16 points and Cameron Keyser 12 for Jamestown.
D'Andre Whitman paced coach Ben Anderson's Orioles (7-9 overall, 0-3 R1) with 16 points while Blayne Baker pulled down 11 rebounds.
Rocky Grove will play Tuesday at Commodore Perry.
A-C Valley 78, Venango Catholic 45
Jay Clover dropped in a game-high 27 points as Allegheny-Clarion Valley ended a five-game losing streak with a 78-45 win over homestanding Venango Catholic in non-conference play.
The Falcons, who improved to 7-10 overall, took an early 21-14 lead and extended it to 42-30 at halftime and 64-37 after three frames.
Brody Dittman and Alex Preston added 13 points apiece for the Falcons while Ian Runyan added nine points.
James Henry drained a trio of three-pointers to lead the Vikings with 17 points and six rebounds while Logan Suttle pumped in 13 points to go with six boards and three steals. Niko Blauser contributed 11 points and six caroms while Konnor Beichner added seven rebounds and three points.
Venango Catholic will host Crawford Christian Academy on Monday.
Clarion 62, Union 58
CLARION -- Devon Lauer and Gabe Simko combined to score 41 points as Clarion held off a second-half rally by Union to post a 62-58 win in KSAC play.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats, who upped their record to 11-5, led 20-16 after one quarter of action and 36-25 at the intermission, however, the Golden Knights (7-9) drained five three-pointers in the third as they got back into the gale with a 21-13 outburst. The Bobcats did just enough in the fourth with 12 points to Union's 13 to fend off the rally.
Lauer drained three shots from beyond the arc to net 21 points while Simko dropped in 20 points. Derek Smail contributed eight points and 10 rebounds while Bryce Brinkley had eight points and Dawson Smail added seven steals, five points and five assists.
Payton Johnston led the Knights with a game-high 23 points to go with four steals and four assists. Skyler Roxbury buried four long-range shots to finish with 16 points while Zander Laughlin chipped in with eight points and Dawson Camper added 11 rebounds, four points, three steals and three assists.
Clarion will travel to North Clarion today while Union will trek to Keystone on Monday.
Keystone 53, Moniteau 37
KNOX -- Cole Henry recorded a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds as Keystone won for the eighth time in its last 10 games following a 53-37 decision over visiting Moniteau in KSAC action.
Coach Greg Heath's Panthers, who improved to 8-7 after an 0-5 start, used a 13-5 edge in the second quarter and a 13-8 advantage in the third to pull away after a 15-15 tie in the opening stanza.
Kyle Nellis followed with 16 points for the Panthers, Tyler Albright collected seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Aidan Sell added seven points and 16 boards.
Chason Delarosa-Rugg led the Warriors (9-7) with 11 points while Aydan Jackson netted 10 points.
Keystone will host Union on Monday while Moniteau will entertain Laurel on Wednesday.
North Clarion 68, Forest Area 7
MARIENVILLE -- North Clarion's Andy Castner had a career night in the first quarter of the Wolves' 68-7 road win over Forest Area. Castner scored a whopping 18 points in the opening period and finished with a career-high 24 points for the game.
Coach Mike Brown's Wolves led from start-to-finish, holding leads of 27-0 after one period, 54-2 at the half and 63-5 through three.
Aiden Hartle tacked on 18 points for the Wolves. Keyon Custer drilled a three for the Fires.
Saegertown 65, Cochranton 61
COCHRANTON -- Despite Landon Homa knocking down seven three-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points, homestanding Cochranton struggled down the stretch in a 65-61 loss to Saegertown in a Region 3 clash.
After trailing 14-13 at the end of the first, the Cardinals (7-9, 4-3 R3) tied it at 30 by halftime and grabbed a 49-44 edge at the end of the third. Things went south in the fourth quarter, though, as Saegertown used a 21-12 final frame to steal the victory.
Dawson Carroll also had a big night beyond the arc in the loss, canning four treys on his way to 14 points. Chase Miller added nine points. As a team, 14 of Cochranton's 22 field goals were from long range.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Tuesday against Maplewood.
CLA 46, Erie Bethel Christian 27
ERIE -- Daniel Sorensen poured in a game-high 20 points on his way to leading Christian Life Academy to a 46-27 victory on the road over Erie Bethel Christian in New-Penn Christian Conference play.
The Eagles soared to a 10-4 edge after one quarter and an 18-10 lead at the break before putting the game out of reach by the end of the third, 34-18.
Joshua Mourachian and Henry Kolesar added six points each in the victory for CLA while Davis LeGoullon and Elias Baker chipped in with five points apiece.