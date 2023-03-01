A total of 28 local swimmers -- 16 from Oil City and 12 from Franklin -- will be in action Friday and Saturday for the District 10 Swimming Championships, which will once again be held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Oil City junior Caleb Stover and Franklin senior Alaina Brown each earned high seeds in their individual events. Stover is the top seed in the boys 50 freestyle and is the No. 2 seed in the 100 free. Meanwhile, Brown is seeded first in the girls 100 breaststroke and is second in the 200 individual medley.
In addition to Stover, Oil City's other 11 boys at districts are seniors Connor Malek, Garrett Morse, Logan Richar and Sam Smith, juniors Charlie Motter, Logan Rakow, Bob Wheeler and Jacob Wenner and sophomores Elijah Collins, Jackson Dilks and Clae Thompson.
Oilers who are seeded in the top 10 include Malek, who is fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 I.M., Rakow, who is sixth in both the 100 and 200 and 500 freestyle events, Motter (sixth in the 50 free), Smith (seventh in the 100 breast) and Morse, who is the No. 9 seed in both the 200 free and 100 back.
A complete rundown of all the local swimmers and their events, along with seedings, can be found on Page B2.
INSERT ERIC QUOTES HERE
Franklin's boys team features seven swimmers, all underclassmen. The juniors include Nate Pfennigwerth, Ethan Nightingale, Bryson Watson and Andrew Young while sophomores Cam Smith and Kye Winslow, along with freshman Dathan Weaver, round out the district qualifiers.
Pfennigwerth is seeded second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 breast while Smith is fourth in both the 100 free and 100 butterfly. Also earning top 10 seeds are Winslow, who is eighth in the 100 back, and Weaver, who is 10th in the 500 free.
"Nate is second to Stover in the 50 and they've been going back-and-forth all year long," Franklin coach Charlie Smith said. "We think he's ready to go out and have a great swim. I'm also looking for him to jump up a spot or two in the breaststroke.
"Cam's got his eye on breaking the team record in the 100 butterfly," his father and coach added. "He's within 1.5 seconds and he's already had the fastest 50-split time, so we're hoping he put it together and come out on top. I also believe he can challenge in the 100 free as well."
Charlie Smith also has high hopes for the boys 200 medley relay of Winslow, Pfennigwerth, Smith and Nightingale, which is seeded third.
"I fully expect them to make a real push for second," he said. "It might be hard to beat Cathedral Prep, but the relay should make it to states."
On the girls side, Brown is one of five Franklin girls to be in action. The others are senior Sydni Hoobler, sophomores Ally Wilson and Logan Stumpf and freshman Ellie Coyer.
"Lainey (Brown) was second at districts in the I.M. last year and is seeded there again, so she knows what in store for her in that event," Charlie Smith said. "However, being the top seed in the breaststroke is foreign territory for all of us. She was second last year in the backstroke and we made the switch to the breast this year and she's kind of shocked everybody. We knew she could be good, but we didn't know how good."
Oil City has four girls at the district meet, including seniors Emily Russell and Brea Fennick, junior Kallie Smith and freshman Madyson Kissell.
Smith is seeded fourth in the 100 back and sixth in the 200 I.M. while Russell is fifth in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 free.
INSERT ERIC QUOTES HERE
Action will begin at 2 p.m. Friday while the Day 2 events on Saturday will commence at 1 p.m.