After a week off to close the regular season, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight at Carter Field in Titusville with its season on the line as it takes on Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.
The Oilers enter the contest at 7-2, which was good enough to earn them the No. 3 seed in the tournament, while the Rockets finished their campaign at 5-4 to be named the sixth seed.
There's not much secret as to what Oil City will be trying to do when it takes to the newly installed turf of Carter Field -- run the ball with Ethen Knox.
And why not?
The junior running back, who's having a historic season on a national level, has carried the ball 346 times this season (38.4 carries per game) for 3,352 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Despite the off week last Friday, that yardage total is still the best in the United States by more than 300 yards, according to MaxPreps.com. And, his 266 points this season (37 rushing TDs, 1 receiving, 19 conversions) ranks fourth in the country.
Carl Chelton, who missed the regular-season finale against Titusville two weeks ago with an injury, has 269 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries this season while fullback Kevin Pearsall has 22 totes for 75 yards and two TDs.
Also against Titusville, Dane Ley was back under center as the starting quarterback after giving way to Gavin Stephens for a few weeks. Ley has completed 4-of-21 passes this year for 142 yards, two touchdowns and three picks.
In the trenches, clearing the way for OC is the blocking of Cam Crocker, Henry Milford, Tanner Kightlinger, Logan Suttle, Jacob VanWormer and Brayden McFetridge.
As a whole, the Oilers are averaging 39.0 points per game on 445.0 yards of offense per game (426.9 rushing, 18.1 passing).
On defense, OC is surrendering 16.4 ppg to its opponents.
From his linebacker spot, Pearsall leads the squad with 70 tackles and is tied for the team high with 17 for loss. He's tied in that category with defensive end McFetridge, who has 63 stops and a team-high 11 sacks. Pearsall is second with eight sacks.
Also, Ben Garland has 56 tackles, Chelton 53 (10 for loss), Knox 52, Jon Hargenrader 43, Hayden Wilson 39, Crocker 29, Noah Sanchez 26 and Stephens 20.
Chelton also has five QB sacks with Isaiah Robinson close behind with four and Wilson with three.
In the secondary, Knox has swiped a team-high six interceptions from free safety with cornerback Ley grabbing three picks while notching a team high in passes defended with nine.
Slippery Rock, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down season. After opening the year with three straight victories, the Rockets dropped their next two before alternating wins and losses over the final four weeks. Their victories came against General McLane (37-20), Mercyhurst Prep (38-24), Greenville (24-7), Hickory (23-20) and Wilmington (41-13), while their defeats have been to Sharpsville (28-14), Grove City (22-21), Sharon (20-6) and Farrell (41-0).
The Rockets are led by senior signal-caller William Mokel.
Mokel, through the first seven games of the season, completed 103-of-173 passes for 1,520 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He was also second on the team in rushing with 265 yards and three TDs on 60 carries, behind only running back Maddox Allen, who had 596 yards and five scores on 89 rushes.
Mokel's most-used target has been John Sabo (32 catches, 491 yards, 8 TDs), but he spreads the ball around, also connecting with Sam Schwartz (20, 282, 1), Allen (17, 273, 3), Brett Galcik (14, 215, 1), Sal Mineo (10, 148, 0) and Eli Anderson (9, 117, 2).
Tonight's contest marks the 15th time the two schools will square off against one another, dating back to 1992. The Rockets hold a slight advantage with an 8-6 record against Oil City, but the Oilers have won the past two matchups, claiming victories in 2018 and 2019.
The winner of tonight's contest will advance to the district semis to square take on the winner of the General McLane vs. Hickory showdown, which is also set to be played tonight at PennWest-Edinboro.