If Oil City's football team is in search of a blueprint on how to start their 2023 campaign, it should look no further than the 2022 season opener.
One year ago, the Oilers headed north and kicked of their season with a 58-24 victory over the Warren that wasn't as close as the score would indicated with the Dragons adding two late touchdowns.
Tonight, OC welcomes Warren to the Oil Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be trying to duplicate that effort after they racked up 501 yards of total offense, including a season-high 85 passing yards.
Make no mistake about it, though, the Blue and White won't be looking to slay the Dragons through the air. Not when the Oilers bring to the table an offensive line that averages 6-0, 287 pounds with Ethen Knox running behind it.
The running back enters his senior season with OC's career and single-season rushing record under his belt after last year's 3,705-yard, 41-touchdown effort. He now sets his sights on District 10's career mark, needing 1,498 yards to break the record of 7,027 held by Meadville's Journey Brown.
Paving the way for him will be an offensive line of AJ Bucholz at center, Henry Milford and Tim Walentoski at guards and Tanner Kightlinger and Lenny Liebold at the tackles.
Tight end Ben Garland and fullback Kevin Pearsall will also be doing plenty of blocking in OC's scheme while bringing plenty of experience with them while running at the wideouts will be a combination of Gavin Stephens, Jon Hargenrader, Hank Lockhart and Justen Dunkle.
Tasked with running the offense is newly installed quarterback Cole Findlay, who will be making his first start as a sophomore.