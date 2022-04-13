HERMITAGE -- Oil City's boys tennis team dropped to 3-3 on the season after a 5-0 loss to homestanding Hickory in a Region 1 matchup on Wednesday evening.
In singles action, Mason Stephens fell to Jacob Jarzab, 6-0, 6-2, in the No. 1 match while John Pardee dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Blake Herring at No. 2 and Jackson Dilks was doubled up by CJ Myers, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 3.
In doubles, the duo of Eric Goughler and Sam Smith gave Hickory's Paul Spielvogle and Tristan Kloss all they could handle, but came up short in a 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 loss. Dylan Bly and Cam Schiffer closed it out with a 6-0, 6-3 loss to Remy Abalos and David Tuttle.
The Oilers will be back at it today when they host Punxsutawney.
Grove City 5, Rocky Grove 0
GROVE CITY -- Rocky Grove came out on the wrong end of a Region 1 sweep with a 5-0 loss on the road to Grove City.
Singles play saw Tyler Thompson fall to Ryan Waugaman (6-0, 6-0), Jasey Donovan stumble against Nathaniel Collins (6-1, 6-1) and Brianna Barnett lose to Caleb Bumgartner (6-3, 6-1) in the No. 1, No.2 and No. 3 matches, respectively.
In doubles, Gavin Webber and Miranda Gardner were ousted by Toby Phillips-Matson and Shane Cavolo while Zoey Empson and Cailyn Monaco fell to Landon Schofield and Isaac Aldstadt. Both lost by 6-0, 6-0 decisions.