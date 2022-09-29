Prior to the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, there was one game on Oil City's schedule that stood out above the others: the Meadville Bulldogs. Fast forward five weeks into the season and nothing has changed.
When the Bulldogs travel to the Oil Field tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff, they'll do so sporting a perfect 5-0 record while the Oilers carry a 4-1 mark into the contest. Both are 2-0 in the region and a win would go a long way to securing the re
Oil City made life tougher for itself by dropping its first game of the season a week ago on the road against Northwestern in a wild and bizarre contest that featured literal fireworks, a street motorcycle purposely peeling out as part of a pre-game routine and a disgruntled fan marching onto the field.
Oh, and penalties. Lots and lots of penalties... but only on Oil City.
In the end, though, the result was a 21-20 loss for the boys in blue and white in a contest that saw standout running back Ethen Knox break the 400-yard barrier for a fourth time this season and a fifth time in his career, extending his own Pennsylvania record.
Knox finished with 432 yards and three touchdowns on a robust 48 carries. Unfortunately, OC didn't have much else going on offensively as it only totaled 441 yards in the game with Knox carrying the ball on 48 of its 53 plays, with two of the other five resulting in interceptions.
To date, Knox has carried the ball 177 times for 2,007 yards 24 touchdowns. When you factor in his one receiving touchdown and 11 two-point conversions, Knox leads the country in both rushing yards and total points (172) according to MaxPreps.com. Those are numbers so eye-popping that the website has actually compared him to NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry's high school numbers on its social media outlets.
Meadville will counter with an offense that runs the ball nearly as much as Oil City's, albeit a little more spread out as it features a pair of runners that have tallied at least 600 yards each.
The first of those is senior Khalon Simmons, who has carried the ball 45 times for 716 yards and five touchdowns. Simmons also leads the Bulldogs in pass attempts, going 4-for-13 for 108 yards and a TD, so he'll likely be lining up behind center in plenty of Wildcat formations.
Also running the ball for Meadville is senior Brady Walker, who has 607 yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 carries so far.