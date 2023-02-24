MEADVILLE -- Pressure and intensity are a formidable combination, and on Friday night at the House of Thrills, Oil City's boys basketball team proved why.
The boys in blue and white came out on a mission against North East in their District 10 Class 3A quarterfinal contest, pushing the ball up and down the floor almost at-will while dominating on the glass while rolling to a 68-37 victory to advance to the semifinals.
"Our game plan was to get the ball up the floor. From watching film, we thought we could beat them back and we thought that we could beat them in transition," Oil City head coach Bundy Fulmer said. "Our guys came out and did a great job getting the ball up the floor and getting some easy looks early on."
Did they ever.
The Oilers (18-5) roared out to a 12-2 lead midway through the opening frame thanks in large part to the aggressive play of forward Ethan Knox, who repeatedly attacked the basket. The results was the junior accounting for seven of those 12 points, including going 5-for-6 from the foul line.
After that opening burst, the game was never really in doubt as OC only added on to its lead, holding a 24-8 advantage after the opening frame with Cam VanWormer pouring in seven points in the quarter, Sayyid Donald adding six and Jake Hornbeck four.
And, the trio of VanWormer, Knox and Hornbeck was just getting warmed up as all three would finish well into double figures in scoring while Knox and Hornbeck would also record double-doubles.
VanWormer led the way with 19 points to go along with seven boards while Hornbeck ended up with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Knox with 18 points and 14 caroms.
Those efforts -- along with Donald's eight points and six boards -- kept the Grapepickers (14-9) well in the rearview mirror as OC managed to push its lead to 38-19 by halftime and 52-25 heading into the fourth before the benches were emptied in a 16-12 finals frame that the Oilers also won.
The victory sets up a semifinal showdown with No. 7-seeded Seneca, who pulled of a major upset of second-seeded Girard on Friday also.