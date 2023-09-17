Saturday night's Region 4 showdown at Franklin High School featured everything you look for in a gridiron rivalry as the Knights welcomed Oil City to their home turf.
Intensity, emotion, a little bit of chippiness and -- most importantly -- a pretty good game were all on display as the Route 8 road sign that serves as the rivalry's trophy was on display on the Oilers sideline.
In the end, OC walked away with the trophy once again, but they were forced to work hard for it in a 36-15 victory over the Knights.