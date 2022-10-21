Friday night at the Oil Field was a night of celebration for Oil City as members of the football team, band and cheerleaders took center stage for Senior Night, all while dressed in pink in honor of cancer awareness month.
And, once the game got under way, there was even more cause to celebrate as a pair of major OC football records were broken by standout running back Ethen Knox as the Oilers (7-2) closed out their regular season with a 30-14 victory over Titusville (3-6) in a Region 4 matchup.
Midway through the first quarter, Knox ripped off a run of 13 yards, followed by a run of 22 yards. The first of those rushes broke OC's career rushing yardage mark while the second broke the single season rushing record, both of which were previously held by Christian Cole.
In all, Knox would carry the ball 43 times for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Entering the contest he needed just 62 to set the career mark and 69 to set the season standard. He now has 3,352 rushing yards this season and 5,177 in 17 career games.
But, it wasn't his rushing that got the Oilers off on the right foot against the Rockets, but his defense instead as he intercepted Titusville's Ian McDonald on the opening possession of the game.
After returning the pick to the Rockets' 15-yard line, Knox plunged across the goal line four plays later from a yard out for the opening score. He then carried in the conversion to put OC up 8-0.
Kevin Pearsall and Ben Garland notched sacks on the Rockets next drive to force a punt, setting up OC's second scoring march of the game.
This one spanned 84 yards and took eight plays, but the result was the same -- a 2-yard Knox TD plunge.
Titusville fired back in the second quarter when McDonald found Jaxon Covell on a screen pass that went for a 73-yard score. Owen Reib added the point after to make it 14-7 heading into the half.
Oil City put the game out of reach in the second half as Knox capped off a two-play drive with a 37-yard dash to daylight before adding a 30-yard TD sprint early in the fourth. He also ran in both conversion to put OC up 30-7.
The Rockets added a late score with just 12 seconds left in the game when McDonald hit Drew Wheeling for a 53-yard strike that set the final.
Oil City will get a week to rest this Friday before the District 10 playoffs get underway the following weekend.