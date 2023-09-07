Through the first two weeks of the 2023 season, Oil City's football team has racked a pair of dominating victories, and it will go for No. 3 tonight when North East makes a trip to the Oil Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
After shutting out Warren in Week 1 by a 76-0 margin, the Oilers followed that up with a 44-7 decision over Corry a week ago. Meanwhile, the Grape Pickers enter the contest at 1-1, opening with a 32-14 loss to Farrell before getting in the win column in Week 2 with a 42-2 rout of Girard.
Oil City is averaging a robust 529.0 yards per game, including 454.5 on the ground and 74.5 through the air.
Senior running back Ethen Knox has racked up 584 yards and nine touchdowns on 53 carries, and he's put those numbers together in limited action as his services haven't been needed down the stretch of either of OC's victories so far.
Also behind the offensive line of Tanner Kightlinger, Henry Milford, AJ Bucholz, Tim Walentoski and Lenny Liebold, fullback Kevin Pearsall has rushed for two touchdowns and 34 yards on 10 carries and Jon Hargenrader has collected 68 yards and a TD on six totes.