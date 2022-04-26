Oil City's boys tennis team upped its record to 4-8 on the campaign after a 5-0 sweep of homestanding Rocky Grove in a Region 1 matchup on Tuesday evening.
Mason Stephens started off singles action with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Tyler Thompson before John Pardee upended Jasey Donovan, 6-3, 6-0, and Jackson Dilks ousted Brianna Barnett, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles action saw Eric Goughler and Jordan Smalley power past Gavin Weber and Miranda Gardner, 6-0, 6-2, while Dylan Bly and Spencer Greene receive a forfeit victory over Cailyn Monaco and Zoey Empson.
Rocky Grove returns to the net today at Sharon while Oil City travel to Titusville on Thursday.