For the first time since 2017, Oil City will take on Corry as the Oilers welcome the Beavers to the Oil Field tonight in a Region 4 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
OC brings some momentum into the contest as Week 1 saw it make short work of Warren, claiming a 58-24 decision on the road over the Dragons. In the matchup, Ethen Knox racked up 304 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns, and he did it all in just three quarters of work.
It was part of a team effort that saw the Oilers collect 501 total yards of offense, 416 on the ground and 85 through the air.
Carl Chelton added 61 yards and a TD on the ground while also pulling down a 21-yard scoring pass from Gavin Stephens on a wide receiver pass.