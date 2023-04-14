TENNIS
Oil City 3, Titusville 2
TITUSVILLE -- Oil City's tennis team pushed its record to 2-4 on the season with a 3-2 victory over homestanding Titusville in Region 1 play.
The Rockets took the No. 1 and No. 2 singles contests with Lance Enright defeating Jackson Dilks, 6-3, 6-0, and Zach Wooten topping Dylan Bly, 6-3, 7-6. But, OC rallied to win the No. 3 singles matchup and swept the doubles action to claim the match.
Spencer Greene got the ball rolling with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Tori Bodamer to remain undefeated on the season in singles play before the No. 1 doubles tandem of Simon Burkett and Austin Meehan took down Chloe Preston and Andru Mott 7-6 (8-7), 6-3.
The duo of Harlynn Myers and Sam Smith wrapped up the victory for OC by dropping Aubree Colie and Alana Jackson, 6-3, 7-6 (7-0).
The Oilers will travel to Greenville on Monday.