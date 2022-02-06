GROVE CITY -- Oil City's boys team powered its way to the title of the Southern Tier Swimming Invitational at the Grove City YMCA on Saturday while the Oilers' Morgan Stover and Franklin's Alaina Brown each set a pair of meet records on their way to individual victories.
OC's boys squad topped the six-team field with 449 points on the day while Titusville finished second (431) and Franklin third (331).
"The boys winning was a little bit of a surprise," OC head coach Eric Smith said. "Because outside of a meet they lost earlier this year because they were hit hard by COVID, Titusville hadn't lost since 2017. We went into the last event (the 400 freestyle relay) trailing them, but we put two teams inside the top five to get the win."
The Oilers had just one win on the day with Caleb Stover, Charlie Motter, Garrett Morse and Logan Richar teaming up to claim the 200 free relay, but OC had plenty of other placewinners, including a second-place effort from Stover (50 free) and a third from Motter (50 free). Racking up fourth-place positions were Connor Malek (200 free) and Morse (100 backstroke) while Malek (100 breaststroke) and Stover (100 free) notched fifth-place finishes also.
As for Franklin, it featured a pair of second-place relays as Nate Pfennigwerth, Camden Smith, Kye Winslow and Ethan Nightingale all competed on the 200 free and 400 free relays. Smith added a second in the 100 butterfly, as did Winslow in the 100 back, while Smith placed third in the 200 individual medley and Pfennigwerth notched a pair of thirds in the 200 free and 100 free. Winslow rounded out the top-five solo finishers with a fifth in the 200 I.M.
On the girls side, OC's Stover set meet records in the 100 free and 100 breast while Franklin's Brown did the same in the 200 I.M. and the 100 back.
Brown broke her previous record of 2:20.05 in the I.M. with a time of 2:15.52 while she put up a time of 1:01.18 in the back, eclipsing the mark of 1:01.92, which was held by Grove City's Zoey Beck.
Stover notched a time of 56.46 to win the 100 free and 1:10.23 to take the 100 breast. She also added a third victory on the day, joining with Kallie Smith, Dana Wenner and Emily Russell to touch first in the 200 free relay.
Grabbing second-place finishes for the Oilers were Smith (200 medley relay, 200 I.M.), Stover (200 medley relay), Wenner (200 medley relay) and Russell (200 medley relay, 200 free) while Wenner also picked up a pair of thirds (100 back, 100 fly), Russell a fourth (100 free) and Ansley Svolos a fifth (100 breast) to round out the top-five placewinners.
As for the team scoring in the girls meet, OC placed third with 370 points and Franklin fifth with 276.50. Titusville won with 419.
Oil City will be back in the pool today at Titusville while Franklin is off until Thursday when it travels to Slippery Rock.