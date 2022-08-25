Through his first five years leading the Oil City football program, head coach Dan York's Oilers dominated region foe Warren. But, that ended last season as the Dragons pulled out a 21-18 victory.
Prior to that, OC had outscored Warren 236-40, with all 40 of the Dragons' points coming in one contest as the Blue and White shut them out in the other four.
In the season opener tonight in Warren, which is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Oilers will try to leave last year in the rearview mirror and return to taming the Dragons.
Coming off a 3-5 campaign, Oil City will once again be relying heavily on the run game, which is led by Ethen Knox.
The junior halfback is coming off a standout sophomore season in which he carried the ball 252 times for 1,794 yards and 14 touchdowns. He'll be joined in the backfield by fullback Kevin Pearsall (46 carries, 146 yards, 1 TD) with Carl Chelton (22 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs) also getting touches.
Starting at quarterback will be ... while the receivers are ....
Providing the protection up front is an offensive line of James O'Dell and Tanner Kightlinger at the tackles, Henry Milford at one of the guards with Logan Suttle and Tim Walentoski battling for the other guard and Jacob VanWormer lined up at center. Cam Crocker will be the tight end.
On defense, Brayden McFetridge and Cam Crocker will rush from the defensive ends with a combination of Kightlinger, O'Dell and Milford at the tackles.
On the second level, linebackers Pearsall, Chelton and Justen Dunkle will roam while the secondary features Knox at free safety, Jonny Hargenrader at strong safety and Dane Ley and Danny DeLong at the corners.
As for Warren, the Dragons went 5-5 last season and return starting quarterback Eric Dippold and starting running back Tommy Nyquist.
Dippold, a 6-0, 190-pound junior, completed 92-of-170 passes last season for 1,366 yards, 15 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. As for Nyquist, the junior racked up 852 yards and seven TDs on 129 carries (6.6 ypc). Nyquist is also the teams leading returning receiver with 182 yards and a TD on 19 receptions.
Both players played key roles in last year's contest between the Oilers and Dragons, which was a hearbreaker for OC as it jumped out to an 18-0 halftime lead before giving up 21 unanswered points in the second half. In that second half, Nyquist connected on a halfback pass for a touchdown before Dippold passed for a pair of fourth-quarter TDs.
That spoiled a first half that saw Knox rush for a pair of TDs on his way to 215 yards in the game while Pearsall recorded a safety.
This year's contest will be the 112th meeting between Oil City and Warren, dating back to 1900. The Dragons hold a decisive advantage in the in the all-time series with a 60-45-6 record despite the Oilers claiming eight of the past 10 contests.
Tonight's game can be heard live on Fox Sports Radio (104.1 FM) in Oil City with play-by-play announcer Joe Lodanosky on the call.