For months, but what to most Americans might seem like years, the word “infrastructure” has been running a close second to “COVID-19” and its horrible toll of sickness and death.
Like it or hate it, the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that recently became law demands important additional consideration from an aspect that did not receive much public discussion leading up to the signing ceremony.
When you have small children, there is no huddling comfortably inside while the snow falls and the landscape turns white. It’s time to go outside to slide, fall, roll and otherwise succumb to gravity on the most convenient hillside. So, we spent a chunk of the twins’ snowy holiday sliding do…
The robust pace of U.S. consumer spending looks at first glance like evidence that inflation isn’t hurting a resilient U.S. economy. And that’s how the government report on strong October retail sales growth has widely been interpreted.
As the U.S. tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric car usage more feasible, policymakers must ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky trade-off: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy.
Children can be sticky, loud and misbehaved. But that doesn’t make children, in themselves, any less good. It just makes them children — the adorable, needy, frustrating, chaotic and absolutely irreplaceable building blocks of society, and of human civilization.
I have steadfastly avoided arguments about the historical basis of today’s holiday. No version of the first Thanksgiving is made better by the human impulse to flatten complicated human beings into two dimensional good guys and bad guys.
In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications …
In November 2011, the commonwealth’s most high-profile college sports team and its largest university, not to mention a legendary head coach, were caught in the maelstrom of a child sex-abuse scandal that rocked the nation and made headlines across the world.
The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s should keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.
Teaching that the transcontinental railroad was created is history, teaching that it involved mass cheap Chinese immigrant labor and how that interacted with the Chinese Exclusion Act is critical race theory.