DEAR DR. ROACH: I have Parkinson's disease, and balance is an issue. I have been using a cane on the right side, my weak leg side. I have seen videos that say a cane should be used on a person's uninjured side. I tilt to the right and catch my balance without cane support in most cases. Which side do you suggest I use for better and faster movement? -- J.C.A.
ANSWER: A cane is normally used on the "good" side, the side opposite of the one that needs support. However, I refer every patient with a cane to a physical or occupational therapist, since the cane should be the proper type, the proper height and used in the correct hand. Also, people need to be instructed on how to use it properly. Up to 70% of people with canes don't use them properly, and as such won't get the help they could be getting. Almost half of people will abandon them. A skilled therapist can help you get the most benefit from the cane.