Q: This sounds like a movie script, but my wife of three years has received a Valentine from her deceased husband every year since we have been married. I guess he set it up with a service or something before he died, but, like clockwork on, or the day before, my wife receives a Valentine's Day card proclaiming her deceased husband's undying love. Sounds pretty ironic, doesn't it? I want it to stop! But, how? What's good ex-etiquette?
A: OK, you win. I have never heard of this one in real life - it does sound somewhat like the movie, "P.S. I Love You," however. I have no idea how to make something like this stop, or if it's even necessary. You have to ask what exactly is it about these cards that is upsetting you? Is it that she was once close to someone else, because most people have had past relationships. I have to say, it's a pretty romantic gesture - and a hard act to follow.