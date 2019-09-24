Q: My husband has two children with his ex. My mother-in-law remains good friends with their mother even though she has been divorced from my husband for five years. They evidently got very close both during the marriage - my mother-in-law had only boys and both her parents have passed away. Now the ex is getting remarried and she has asked my mother-in-law to give her away. I thought giving someone away was a man's job. She is very excited and continually talks about the plans. My feelings are so hurt. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: The only relationship that's guaranteed to end by divorce is the relationship between the husband and wife. Other relationships often continue, and it sounds like mom and grandma have cultivated a separate relationship that was not dependent on a marriage to your husband. So, when there was a divorce, although it probably stretched the bond a little bit, it didn't break it, and the relationship survived. You enter and wonder where you fit in.