School districts should make their own decisions about students and cellphones

Many news reports about the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month noted many students called 911 from phones they carried with them. From this, a conclusion could be drawn cellphones in classrooms are a good thing, at least when it comes to the safety of students and teachers.

COLUMN: Hearings reveal Trump’s vast plan to overturn Americans’ votes

  • By WILLIAM ROBERTS and michael Sozan InsideSources.com

Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold onto power.

EDITORIAL: Cheney has lonely battle against extremists

It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …

COLUMN: When will costs of war force peace in Ukraine?

  • By CHRISTOPHER BLATTMAN Los Angeles Times

It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.