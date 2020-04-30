DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on the value of the shingles vaccination. In 1991, I had a mastectomy and, as a precautionary measure, I had my other breast removed in 1994, with all lymph nodes removed in both arms. After my surgeries my instructions were never to have blood taken, blood pressure or injections in either arm. I followed those instructions, with a great deal of difficulty, all these years.
I went to my local pharmacies to get the shingles shot in my butt or thigh. No one would do it! My internist does not have the vaccine. In your opinion, is it safe for me to get the shingles shot in my arm? I am so afraid of getting lymphedema. - Anon.