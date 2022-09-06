Editor,
This is in response to the Aug. 19 letter to the editor titled “Beliefs should dictate on whether to vote Republican” written by John Healy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
This is in response to the Aug. 19 letter to the editor titled “Beliefs should dictate on whether to vote Republican” written by John Healy.
Four years ago I decided I needed to host a pop-up grammar-advice stand. The plan was simple: I’d sit on the streets of New York City and help people with their questions.
In Pennsylvania, orange could be the new gold.
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2022. There are 116 days left in the year.
“Out in Harrisburg, it’s fairly common,” said state Rep. Tim O’Neal of swanky, invitation-only, off-the-books gatherings of lobbyists and legislators.
Pennsylvania led the nation in 1988 when it adopted a new law that vastly accelerated waste recycling, and there is little doubt that the law has kept millions of tons of reusable materials out of landfills.
We were fortunate this summer to be able to drive across the entire country. We visited my daughter, son-in-law and grandsons on the West Coast and also swung through Maine.
The most popular depression drugs taken by millions don’t work by fixing an “imbalance of the brain’s neurotransmitters,” as many drug ads claim or imply. That’s because depression isn’t caused by a chemical imbalance, according to a new analysis published in Molecular Psychiatry.
Digital platforms are having a bad year. That might be good news for America’s mental health.
As former President Donald Trump clung to power last year, and his agitated supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol, many flaws in the U.S. election system became all too clear.
President Joe Biden has called the Inflation Reduction Act the “single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.” However, do Americans of today appreciate what their offspring will probably understand — how this unlikely political success could prove among the most consequential f…
Recently I was struck by a conversation I had with a progressive friend. When I noted the significant decrease in extreme world poverty over the past two decades — a remarkable achievement that has attracted relatively little news coverage — he responded by confidently denying that this was so.
A group of Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers announced a bill this month that would require price transparency from health care providers.
When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.
Bob Strauss, the venerable Dallas lawyer-lobbyist and longtime Democratic Party leader, used to say, in politics, things are never as good as they seem or as bad as they seem.
The CHIPS and Science Act is an innovative and important industrial policy. It makes targeted investments in critical industries to strengthen America’s manufacturing base, protect workers, and fortify U.S. national and economic security.
President Joe Biden claims the CHIPS Act will boost domestic manufacturing, lower prices and bolster U.S. national security. In reality, the law will be unlikely to achieve any of these objectives.
Without knowing what the Department of Justice has learned about former President Donald Trump’s conduct, it’s impossible to say whether searching his home in Mar-a-Lago was justified.
“O, what portents are these?” demands a deceptively observant character in “Henry IV.”
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going-to-school thing seems more real.
The joy of driving past the gas station — every gas station — belongs for now to only about 30,000 Pennsylvanians who own electric vehicles.
Here’s the thing about ageism: It’s not always malicious, but it hurts.
Pennsylvania has an election problem that needs to be resolved.
Throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has acted as a check on his party’s worst excesses.
As Democrats finally discovered reality and got some legislation moving, some mighty spurious arguments over the climate and energy bill emerged on both sides of the aisle.
Lamartine - huge garage sale. Plus size clothes, househol…
Moving Sale - 208 Briar Hill Dr., Clarion. Sept. 9 & …
Oil City: 28 Stewart Rd, 4 Family Garage Sale. Sept. 9th,…
Small Feed Mill for sale. 4th generation owner wishes to …
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Apples: Ginger Gold, Gala, Zestar…
I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishe…
Lost on 8/28 - Pair of Apple Airpods, black silicone case…