Beware of police reforms that make things worse

Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.
But what I hope, pray and believe is the jurors relied on what seemed to me firm evidence and strong arguments in reaching their conclusion, not out of fear of being beaten up, of enduring, unending, ruined reputations or something worse.
The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform …