Bizarro

Bizarro
0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN:Big burden awaits Biden, but he's not stepping up

  • By LYNN SCHMIDT St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Hydra is an ancient Greek mythical beast, mentioned in the tales of Hercules, that was said to have the body of a dragon with many heads, two arms and legs with knifelike claws, sharp spikes and a long serpent tail. If the heads were cut off, two heads would grow back in its place.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: President working to curb violent crime

Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can’t argue with President Joe Biden that easy access to firearms, via trafficking from the South, is fueling death and destruction on New York streets.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: United Nations combats Holocaust denial

Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Middle East’s sole democracy.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Make lockdowns a thing of the past

The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Court’s vaccine ruling could be start of something worse

  • By DAVID COLE Los Angeles Times

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.