PennDOT’s bid to toll nine interstate bridges, including in Clarion and Jefferson counties, as part of a public-private partnership still has several hurdles to clear.

But its collection agent for the bridge tolls — the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission — has already contracted for the nine toll gantries in question.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Manchin stood with his people in killing Biden's bill

  • By NOLAN FINLEY Detroit News

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is a political hero today not just because he’s standing in the way of his party’s reckless and overreaching spending bill, although that certainly is an admirable service to the country, but also because he stood up for the people of his state.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: 2022 will remake or break our democracy

  • By CRAIG HOLMAN InsideSources.com

Across the nation, civic groups, faith leaders and alarmed citizens are staging hundreds of candlelight vigils and marches in support of voting rights and contacting Congress to mark one year since the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Fauci can't use science to excuse his missteps

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, keeps saying his critics are “really criticizing science because I represent science.” Maybe he even believes it. But it might be time for science …

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Villains made 2021 worse and heroes made it better

  • By REBEKAH ENTRALGO InsideSources.com

Nearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about, too.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Democrats should blame themselves, not Manchin

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.

Opinion

So, what are those things in the sky?

A few years ago, it would have drawn jokes and scorn. But given the continuing mystery over what, exactly, U.S. military pilots are seeing in the skies, a congressional proposal to create an “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” — an office to investigate what used to be called UFOs —…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Our research found how to curb deadly medical bias

  • By DAMON CENTOLA Los Angeles Times

Ask most any woman about her experience with the American health care system and you will likely hear stories of medical maltreatment in the form of dismissal, undertreatment or incorrect diagnosis. Add racial bias to the mix and a woman’s likelihood of being victimized in medicine is even worse.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: All probes into school shooting should be welcome

There might never be satisfactory answers to what led to the senseless tragedy at Oxford High School that cost four teens their lives and injured seven others. But every effort should be taken to figure out why it happened and how to prevent future violence.

Opinion
AP

POINT: As crises mount, Harris is out of sight

  • By CHRIS TALGO InsideSources.com

At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a media darling, portrayed as the heir apparent and always willing to make a public appearance.