Dear Dr. Roach: I am 68 years old and in good shape. I work out at the gym or do other activities every day. I use the elliptical and/or treadmill an hour each day. Besides the gym workout, I take 8,000 to 10,000 daily steps. I am 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weigh 125 pounds. I eat vegetables and fruit every day. My protein is from either chicken breasts or salmon. My blood pressure was 99/54 at my last checkup.
My total cholesterol is 277, and my HDL is 90. Due to my cholesterol counts, my doctor called in a prescription for 10 mg of atorvastatin (Lipitor). I've spoken to several friends who have much higher counts, and all of them were prescribed 5 mg. Before I agree to take this drug at this strength, I wanted to get your expert opinion. I am leery of the side effects, and my doctor is always prescribing a drug for whatever issue I have. -- J.B.